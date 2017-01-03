Megyn Kelly joins NBC News

Megyn Kelly, one of America's most prominent news anchors, will join NBC News, it was announced today by Andrew Lack, Chairman of the NBCUniversal News Group.

Kelly will become anchor of a new one hour daytime program that she will develop closely with NBC News colleagues. The show will air Monday through Friday at a time to be announced in the coming months.

As part of the multi-year agreement, Kelly will also anchor a new Sunday evening news magazine show and will become an important contributor to NBC’s breaking news coverage as well as the network's political and special events coverage.

Details about both of Kelly's news programs will be unveiled in the coming months.

“Megyn is an exceptional journalist and news anchor, who has had an extraordinary career” Lack said. “She’s demonstrated tremendous skill and poise, and we’re lucky to have her.”

Kelly will be leaving FOX News to join NBC. She has anchored The Kelly File on FOX since 2013. Kelly started working at FOX in 2004.