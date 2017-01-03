Active shooter training to be held Tuesday afternoon at Herrin, - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Active shooter training to be held Tuesday afternoon at Herrin, IL school

Posted: Updated:
HERRIN, IL. -

Herrin Police will be holding active shooter training Tuesday at Herrin Elementary School.

The training will begin at 1:15 p.m.

The police department will be taking part in interactive drills and scenario based training.

The police department says the training will help give school faculty and staff the knowledge and skills to handle an active shooting threat.

Powered by Frankly