House GOP drops plan to gut ethics panel

House GOP drops plan to gut ethics panel

WASHINGTON DC (AP) -

House Republicans have dropped plans to gut the independent ethics office after widespread criticism and questions from President-elect Donald Trump about GOP priorities.
    
In a reversal, the House GOP decided on Tuesday to strip the provision from a package of rule changes that lawmakers will vote on later in the day.
    
Said Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma: "People didn't want this story on opening day."
    
House Republicans had voted Monday night to change the rules.

