Toyota's Kentucky HQ to shut down; workers to relocate

Toyota is beginning to move hundreds of jobs out of its northern Kentucky headquarters as part of a nationwide consolidation.



The Kentucky Enquirer reports that workers have begun relocating from Toyota's Erlanger plant and will continue through the end of 2018.



The company is moving its facilities to the Dallas suburb of Plano. Company officials said the move will affect 648 workers. Company spokeswoman Kelly Stefanich says all employees received a job offer as part of the restructuring.



Erlanger has been home to the Japanese automaker's North American engineering and manufacturing headquarters since 1996.



Erlanger City Administrator Marc Fields says the city is sad to see Toyota leave, but it has been preparing for this moment since the company announced its consolidation plans in April 2014.