Senate GOP unveils initial 'Obamacare' repeal measure

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin had "positive chemistry" during their first meeting.More
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he plans to produce a fresh bill in about a week scuttling and replacing much of President Barack Obama’s health care law.More
After weeks of anticipation, President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are preparing to meet at an international summit in Germany.More
A spokesman for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says he's expanding his call for lawmakers to pass new abortion restrictions and wants to ensure they hold up in court.More
The Illinois House has voted to override Gov. Bruce Rauner's vetoes of a budget package. The action Thursday gives Illinois its first annual spending plan since 2015.More
U.S. Rep. James Comer is calling for what he says is a more effective way to help you get the health care you need. The Republican representative from Kentucky held a town hall meeting Wednesday in Fulton County.More
New technology is now available to allow people to communicate with smartphones without needing a cell tower.More
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul told a group of eastern Kentucky doctors that Kentucky's Medicaid expansion was too expensive to continue.More
U.S. Rep. James Comer was greeted in Marshall County, Kentucky, Wednesday with questions, criticism, and boos at his 15th town hall since he took office in January.More
A number of state and federal leaders who govern you have released statements on the American Health Care Act, which was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives Thursday.More
