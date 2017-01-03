Police investigating robbery in Marion, Illinois

Police in Marion, Illinois, are investigating a robbery they say happened at a gas station on the city's Main Street around 10:17 p.m. Monday.

Police say the armed robbery happened at Marion Gas at 1801 West Main Street, and investigators are looking for two suspects. They say one wore a gray hoodie and black pants with a white stripe down the leg, and the other wore a black jacket, blue jeans, and a backpack.

Officers say one of the suspects displayed a handgun and demanded money, and the two took cash from the store.

If you have information about the robbery, Marion police ask that you call them at 618-993-2124.