Investigators say deadly Jan. 1 fire in Martin, Tenn. was accidental

The Martin, Tennessee, Police Department says a house fire that killed two girls Sunday night was accidental.

Police say that conclusion has been made by police department investigators, with assistance from Tennessee Bomb and Arson investigators, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The two girls, 8-year-old Abreanna Yarborough and 7-year-old Maliyah Yarborough, died in the fire, despite the efforts of firefighters at the scene.

Martin police say investigators found that the fire originated at or in a cook stove in the laundry room of the home. What exactly ignited the fire is still undetermined, police say, and electrical engineers and investigators from the insurance company are continuing to investigate.

A candlelight vigil is scheduled for Wednesday night for the two sisters who died in the fire.