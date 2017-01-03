U.S. Attorney Kerry Harvey announces resignation

U.S. Attorney Kerry B. Harvey has announced he will resign. (Photo via justice.gov)

U.S. Attorney Kerry Harvey is resigning. A native of the Local 6 area, the top prosecutor for the Eastern District of Kentucky will leave office Jan. 13.

U.S. Attorneys are political appointees who customarily step down when another party wins the presidency.

Harvey graduated from Murray State University and served as the county attorney in Marshall County for eight years.

President Barack Obama nominated Harvey as a U.S. attorney in 2010. Harvey secured the convictions of former Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Richie Farmer and former Kentucky Personnel Cabinet Secretary Tim Longmeyer.