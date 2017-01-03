Community outpouring support for Martin, Tenn., fire victims

A fatal house fire in Martin, Tennessee, has been ruled an accident. Investigators say it happened after a cook stove in the laundry room caught fire around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, killing 8-year-old Abreanna Yarborough and her 7-year-old sister, Maliyah.

Pastor Wayne Spencer from First United Pentecostal Church in Martin says when people heard the news, members of the community took matters into their own hands.

"(You) really find out what people are made of when there's a tragedy," says Spencer.

Spencer says people began donating toys, diapers, car seats, shoes, clothes, furniture and cash. He says the family is living at the church right now, and one woman is trying to find them a house.

"It's astonishing how people have responded and the compassion of people," says Spencer. "People we don't even know are going out of their way."

Spencer says what the Morris family really needs is a dependable car.

"Because their vehicle was so close to the house, it completely burned up too," says Spencer. "So, that would be a tremendous help."

First United Pentecostal Church in Martin is collecting donations for the Morris family. You can drop them off at the church or mail a check to P.O. Box 152, Martin, TN. Spencer says, for now, they have enough clothes to get through the rest of the week. If you'd like to donate, he says, the family could use some cash to help pay for food and medication. Once they find a home, they'll also need some furniture, but right now, they don't have a place to store it. You can contact the church by calling 731-587-2905.

The community is hosting a prayer vigil on Wednesday for Abreanna and Maliyah. It's starts at 7:30 p.m. at Festival Park in Martin, Tennessee.