Family member remembers loved ones lost in Johnson County, Illinois, plane crash

Loved ones are remembering the lives of two women and two men killed in a weekend plane crash in southern Illinois.

Siblings Jasmine and Jordan Linder were two of four who died in the crash Saturday night in Johnson County. The other victims were Curt Terpstra and Krista Green. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Video of the wreckage will never leave Amber Linder's mind. It's the plane her husband's sister, Jasmine, and brother, Jordan, were traveling in from their home state of Iowa to Nashville, Tennessee, on New Years Eve.

"The lives those two lived were like the lives of eight people. They have done so much and accomplished so much in their short time," Amber said.

Amber still gets emotional talking about a video message she received from her brother-in-law Jordan on Snapchat. It was recorded inside the plane about 10 minutes before the reported time of the crash.

"The Snapchat was just black. All you could see was lightning strikes in the background,"

The video leaves Amber wondering what her loved ones were thinking in the moments before the crash.

"I guess what I'm struggling with, that is: Were they scared? Were they excited? Was it flooring? Like, I don't know. It's tough. I don't know," Amber said.

She says Jasmine and Jordan loved adventure, and Jasmine was more like a sister than an in-law.

"She had the biggest heart of anybody I ever met. She loved children, she was such a good aunt," Amber said.

Jordan was a loving father to his two kids and a loving uncle to Amber's children.

"He was funny, and carefree, and outgoing," Amber said.

She says they're two people who lived big, but their lives ended too soon.

The Linder family is working to set up a fund for Jordan's two children.