Diverse group of Paducah city leaders sworn in

Paducah City Hall was packed Tuesday as members of the public got to see the local leaders they elected be sworn in. Brandi Harless was formally made Paducah mayor.

The city commissioners that were reelected include Sandra Wilson, Richard Abraham, and Allan Rhodes. Sarah Stewart Holland is the newcomer to the commission.

The five differ in age and experience, but they’re similar in their stated desire to grow Paducah.

Wilson says her top priority is creating a vision together and moving to the next step.

Rhodes names his top priority in one word: teamwork.

Abraham says he wants to continue work on projects, such as riverfront development.

Stewart Holland says she wants to address citizen’s concerns.

Harless is spending the next 90 days learning each department, but says she wants more budget transparency in the long term.

The leaders say their diversity is an asset. “Sometimes you can look at something so long one way. My wife tells me all the time, just turn it a little bit. And you're like, oh, there it is,” Abraham says. “It's always positive to have...people with different perspectives, seeing things that you don't see."

Before taking office, Harless got an early start on working together by posing the following questions to each commissioner: “What do you want to see happen two years from now? How about 2025?"

“I think as a team," the new mayor says. "If we’re a team, then it’s important for us to all be able to get on the same page."

They are moving ahead, but not forgetting where the city has been. “Honoring what we've done already is really important, because that's where you learn the most," she says.

Abraham offered some lighthearted advice to his two new colleagues: “You're always going to have folks saying 'Great move, guys. That was the best thing since pockets,' right? And then, you're always going to have people to say 'What are you guys doing?'"

Rhodes is optimistic about the new team, saying: “They'll see things that I missed. Hopefully, I'll see a few things that they missed. We'll all be better for it. It makes us all sharper.”