Agreements proposed at first city commission meeting of year

At their first commission meeting of 2017 Tuesday night, Paducah leaders proposed to expand a jurisdiction deal with Kentucky Department of Housing, Buildings and Construction.

The three-year agreement specifies the enforcement responsibilities of the city government and those of the state.

The commissioners also proposed an agreement to maintain and repair the fire fleet for the Concord Fire Protection District under an outlined fee schedule. The annual agreement can be automatically renewed each year if both parties agree.

The Paducah Board of Commissioners will vote on both of those proposals on Jan. 17.

