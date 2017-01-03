Man mourns loss of brother killed in New Year's Eve plane crash

This photo shows plane crash victims Curt Turpstra and Jasmine Linder with Addison and Mason, the children of Curt's brother, Chip Terpstra, and sister-in-law Lauren Terpstra. (Photo courtesy of Lauren Terpstra)

Chip Terpstra and Curt Turpstra owned Terpstra Masonry and C&C Aerial Applicators together in Iowa. Curt was killed in a Jackson County, Illinois, plane crash on Saturday. (Photo courtesy of Lauren Terpstra)

We are hearing for the first time from the brother of a man who was one of four people killed in a plane crash in southern Illinois on New Year's Eve.

Curt Terpstra, Krista Green, and siblings Jasmine and Jordan Linder died when the plane they were in crashed in Johnson County. The four were on their way to Nashville, Tennessee, from Iowa to celebrate the new year.

Curt's brother, Chip Terpstra, spoke with us by phone. He told us how he's handling the loss of his brother.

Chip said he's been hearing from a lot of people who knew Curt and say he influenced their lives.

"It's amazing how many friends you make in your life that you're just casual friends with them and you don't think about them every day. When something like this happens, you just truly realize how many friends you do have in this life and how much, how much of an impact he had on people," Chip said.

Chip said his brother was in a relationship with Jasmine Linder, and that the two were loving, adventurous people who enjoyed flying. Chip said he wonders what that relationship would have blossomed into.

"Everybody says 'You guys had so many great memories and so many great things together,' and that's absolutely true. And you can't help yourself looking at the future, what the future held for us. And Curt and Jasmine, and if they had kids, and them playing with our kids, and going on vacation and everything," Chip said.

Chip and Curt ran Terpstra Masonry and C&C Aerial Applicators together in Iowa. "I don't know what I'm going to do," he said. "Curt was my business partner...We worked together every day. I'm trying to figure out what I'm going to do. Our family is going to forever miss him."

Chip says all the families who lost loved ones in the crash are in the process of planning funerals, and the next few days will be extremely difficult.

The National Transportation Safety Bureau is continuing to investigate the crash. The plane was recovered from the crash site on Monday and taken to Nashville for further examination.