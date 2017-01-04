iPhone's Touch ID is coming to ATMs to protect against skimmers

Skimming credit and debit cards are a huge problem for consumers, and it’s getting worse.

A report from Verizon shows some 94 percent of all security breaches originate at card swipe devices. Skimming devices are widely used by criminals for two reasons: the probability of successful thefts and the ease in which skimmers are placed on card swipe devices.

The skimmers are often placed on ATM terminals and swipe payment devices in a matter of 2-3 seconds. These slip on top of the cash machines and are barely noticeable by consumers. Some add just a little bulk to the terminals but are otherwise identical to the card swipe machines.

Now, two of the world’s largest ATM manufacturers announced they’ll begin shipping 70,000 new ATM terminals that will allow customers to use the Touch-ID on iPhones. Customers will be able to download an app and use their phone and touch pad to remove cash from their accounts without using a card or password. The transaction is thought to be much safer than traditional ATMs. Bank of America also announced in June that its customers will soon be able to use Apple Pay and an app to withdraw money.