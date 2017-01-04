Free throws help Arkansas outlast Tennessee 82-78

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Anton Beard scored 16 points and Arkansas hit its free throws down the stretch to erase an early 13-point deficit and outlast Tennessee 82-78.



Arkansas (12-2, 1-1 SEC) has beaten Tennessee (8-6, 1-1) five straight times for the longest winning streak by either team in the 38-game history of this series.



The Volunteers trailed 71-64 with 2:52 left when Arkansas' Moses Kingsley missed the front end of a one-and-one to set the stage for a Tennessee rally. Tennessee got to within 71-70 with 1:50 remaining when Robert Hubbs dunked on a fast break after Grant Williams blocked a Kingsley shot on the other end of the floor.



Tennessee cut the lead to one again on Detrick Mostella's 3-point play with 24.7 seconds left, but Daryl Macon went 6 of 6 on free throws the rest of the way to seal the victory.

