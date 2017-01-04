No. 6 Kentucky has no trouble in 100-58 rout of Texas A&M

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Malik Monk scored 26 points, De'Aaron Fox had 15 and No. 6 Kentucky rode an early 15-0 run to cruise past Texas A&M 100-58 on Tuesday night.



Playing at home for the first time in nearly a month, the Wildcats (12-2, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) quickly answered the Aggies' game-opening 3-pointer with that surge over 2:39 to take control. Kentucky continued pouring it on for its most lopsided victory in a recently tight series with overtime deciding four of the last five.



Monk continued his high-scoring ways by making 8 of 11 shots including five 3-pointers to pace Kentucky, which shot 52 percent and broke the century mark for the second time in four games. The Wildcats forced 25 turnovers, their second-highest total this season.



Tyler Davis had 13 points for Texas A&M (8-5, 0-2), which trailed by as many as 44 points in the final minutes.

