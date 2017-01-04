KYTC District 1 and District 2 preparing for snow

There is a chance of snow in the forecast for most of west Kentucky Thursday and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says they are prepared.



District 1, which covers most of the Local 6 area, says accumulation is expected to be under an inch. The possible snow is expected to start during the day on Thursday.



Right now, pavement temperatures are warm enough to melt much of the initial snowfall. Because of that, and because the snow is expected to arrive during the day, District 1 says at this time there is no need to pre-treat for the snow.



Crews still will be loading trucks with salt before they leave for the day Wednesday in case salt is needed Thursday morning.



Over in District 2, crews will be pre-treating the roads. They are predicting a possible inch of snow in that district.



Crews will be out on the highways Wednesday to pre-treat the roads. They expect to complete about half of the highways where snow is expected.



Local 6 counties a part of District 2 include Hopkins, Caldwell, Webster, and Union.



The Snow and Ice teams will be monitoring the forecast and will provide updates as needed.