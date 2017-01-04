Wanted fugitive arrested in McCracken County

A fugitive wanted in Jefferson County was arrested early Wednesday morning.



Around 12:48 a.m,, McCracken County sheriff's deputies pulled over a car after it had left suspiciously from behind Huck's Convenience Store on 5750 Reidland Road right across from Reidland Elementary School.



A passenger in the car, 38-year-old Joshua Dehaven of Murray, gave the deputies a false name to hide the fact he had a warrant out of Jefferson County for escape 2nd degree.



During a search, deputies learned that Dehaven had a pair of brass knuckles in his back pocket and also found three baggies of methamphetamine, two glass pipes with methamphetamine reside, a set of scales, and 10 Diazepam pills in a box on the passenger side of the car.



Dehaven admitted that the items in the box were his.



Dehaven was arrested and charged with:

- Carrying a concealed deadly weapon

- Possession of open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle

- Drug paraphernalia

- Possession of controlled substance, 1st degree (methamphetamine)

- Trafficking controlled substance, 1st degree

- Trafficking controlled substance within 1,000 feet of school

- Giving officer a false name

- Possession of controlled substance, 3rd degree (Diazepam)

- Escape 2nd degree (warrant out of Jefferson County)



He was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.



The driver was cited for driving with a suspended driver's license and left with a valid driver.