Wanted fugitive arrested in McCracken County

Joshua Dehaven Joshua Dehaven
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -

A fugitive wanted in Jefferson County was arrested early Wednesday morning.

Around 12:48 a.m,, McCracken County sheriff's deputies pulled over a car after it had left suspiciously from behind Huck's Convenience Store on 5750 Reidland Road right across from Reidland Elementary School.

A passenger in the car, 38-year-old Joshua Dehaven of Murray, gave the deputies a false name to hide the fact he had a warrant out of Jefferson County for escape 2nd degree.

During a search, deputies learned that Dehaven had a pair of brass knuckles in his back pocket and also found three baggies of methamphetamine, two glass pipes with methamphetamine reside, a set of scales, and 10 Diazepam pills in a box on the passenger side of the car.

Dehaven admitted that the items in the box were his.

Dehaven was arrested and charged with:
- Carrying a concealed deadly weapon
- Possession of open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle
- Drug paraphernalia
- Possession of controlled substance, 1st degree (methamphetamine)
- Trafficking controlled substance, 1st degree
- Trafficking controlled substance within 1,000 feet of school
- Giving officer a false name
- Possession of controlled substance, 3rd degree (Diazepam)
- Escape 2nd degree (warrant out of Jefferson County)

He was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

The driver was cited for driving with a suspended driver's license and left with a valid driver.

