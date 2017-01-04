Police asking for help identifying woman accused of stealing fro - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Police asking for help identifying woman accused of stealing from Carbondale store

CARBONDALE, IL -

Carbondale police are asking for help identify a woman accused of stealing from a store.

Officers say around 8:50 p.m. December 13, a woman stole merchandise from the Kohl's at 605 North Giant City Road.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200.

An investigation into the theft is ongoing.

