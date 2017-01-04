Six things to know - 1/4/17

Here are six things to know for today.



Sentencing begins today for Dylann Roof. He is the man convicted of murdering nine people at a church in South Carolina. Prosecutors plan to call dozens of people to testify. Roof says he plans to call no witnesses. He could be sentenced to death or life in prison.



A prayer vigil is being held for two sisters killed in a house fire in Martin, Tennessee. If you want to attend, the vigil will be held at Festival Park in Martin at 7:30 p.m.



Keep an eye out for salt trucks in Caldwell County, Kentucky starting at 8:00 a.m. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to pre-treat highways in the county ahead of possible winter weather. Crews are expected to be in areas where snow could build up.



President Obama will be on Capitol Hill today. He will be meeting with Democrats for ways to save at least parts of the Affordable Care Act. Republicans are promising to repeal it. The House of Representatives passed a bill Tuesday that many say is the first step to repealing the health care law.



Fire crews are still at the scene of an explosion in Grandview, Missouri. It happened at a lawn mower repair business just south of Kansas City. No injuries have been reported.



Police are checking cars and their passengers at checkpoints across Istanbul. Officers are trying to find the man who shot and killed 39 people during a New Year's Eve celebration at a nightclub. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack.