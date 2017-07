A convenience store caught fire in Cape Girardeau Wednesday morning.



The Cape Girardeau Fire Department says they were called to the Quick N Save at 2861 Themis just before 6:00 a.m.



Black smoke came pouring out of the building when they went inside.



Crews were able to put the fire out which they contained to a cooler in the store.



The building had smoke and fire damage to it. Damage is estimated around $40,000.



A cause for the fire has not yet been determined.