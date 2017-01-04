Missing elderly southern IL man found in South Carolina

An elderly man from southern Illinois who went missing has been found safe in South Carolina.



76-year-old William "Virgil" Hargan, who suffers from dementia, was reported missing Monday.



His daughter, Tonya Stroll, says he was found safe in Clinton, South Carolina.



Police in Clinton pulled over Virgil after identifying his car. He is currently under the care of police until a family member can get him and drive him back.



Tonya says Virgil was trying to get to Vanderbilt Hospital because his youngest son's wife is a patient at the hospital.