Marion, IL police looking for people who robbed gas station

Marion, Illinois police are looking for two people who robbed a gas station on Monday.



Officer say around 10:15 p.m., two masked suspects entered the Marion Gas at 1801 West Main Street, brandished a handgun, and demanded money.



They ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash.



Anyone with information on the robbery or identification on the suspects is asked to call the Marion Police Department at (618) 993-2124.