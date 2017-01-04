Crisis heating program to start taking applications

Crisis heating assistance in western Kentucky will begin on Monday.



Western Kentucky Allied Services says the crisis component of the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) will begin on January 9 and end on March 31, or until funds have run out whichever comes first.



The emergency money can be used to help families living in Ballard, Calloway, Calisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, McCracken, and Marshall Counties.



A home is considered to be in a home heating crisis when:

- The home is within four days of running out of fuel (propane, kerosene, or wood).

- The home has received a disconnect notice or termination notice on their natural gas or electric bill.

- The home's heating costs are included as an undesignated portion of the rent, and an eviction notice has been received.

- The home participates in a pre-pay electric program and is within ten days or less for pre-paid electric service.



Along with meeting one of the situations listed above, you must also meet 130% of the poverty income guidelines.



Applications can be made at the local West Kentucky Allied Services office in your county. You can find your local office by clicking here.



You must bring the following when applying:

- Social Security cards for everyone in the home.

- Proof of all income for every member in the home.

- Copy of the lease as well as an eviction notice if heating costs are included as an undesignated portion of the rent.

- A disconnect/past due or termination notice if electric or natural gas is the heating source.

- Must provide a metered utility bill to prove household residency.

- Proof of the last propane delivery to aid in determining if a household will be without fuel within 4 days of application or a statement from propane dealer to that affect.

- Applicants who participate in a Pre-pay Electric Program must bring a statement from a utility company stating they have 10 days or less of pre-paid service.