Notice of Snowman 6 changes for businesses

IMPORTANT SNOWMAN 6 MESSAGE:

ATTENTION BUSINESSES

We want to inform you of some changes that are taking place at WPSD Local 6 with our Snowman 6 closings system.

We have purchased a new automated system that is web based, meaning you can no longer enter information via phone.

Our top priority for Snowman 6 has always been school and daycare closings, as well as government offices.

While reviewing our procedures, it has been decided that we will no longer be able to provide business closings, including doctor’s offices, dental practices and other health care clinics.

We will continue to include in Snowman 6 closings involving major employers.

While we understand this may create some inconvenience for you and your business, we hope you understand this decision and you will let us know if there is a way we can help.

We do plan to continue to provide Snowman 6 services for churches. Due to the large number of churches in our coverage area, we are still working on transitioning all the churches into the new system. We will be sure to bring you an update once that is taken care of.