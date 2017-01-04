Illinois lawmaker from Marion decides to step down early - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Illinois lawmaker from Marion decides to step down early

Posted: Updated:
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) -

A defeated southern Illinois lawmaker has announced he will step down early.
    
A spokesman for state. Rep. John Bradley of Marion says the six-term Democrat has decided to leave office before his term ended. Bradley conceded the November election to Republican challenger Dave Severin.
    
The Southern Illinoisan reports a 117th District committee met Tuesday and approved Bradley's former district manager, Jim Kirkpatrick, to fill his remaining term.

Powered by Frankly