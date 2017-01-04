Paducah leaders push for 'Innovation Hub'

What is an Innovation Hub? It's a learning and career center that combines hands-on learning, technology, career-readiness, the arts, and medicine in one place. Modeled after an Arkansas Innovation Hub, local leaders are joining together to build one in Paducah.

They hope the idea will affect Paducah in a positive way.

The Coke Plant, formerly empty, is now nearly full of business tenants. Owner Edward Musselman says it took renovation and innovation to get there. So, listening to one the presentations given about an innovation hub on Wednesday, Musselman says it’s something Paducah needs to educate, train, and retain its workforce.

“I feel like it’s the next thing that’s going to take Paducah to the next level," Musselman says.

Paducah Public Schools says the site of the Paducah Area Technology Center would be the site of the Innovation Hub. They would have to demolish the building to make room for the hub.

Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Donald Shively says the school model has been the same for centuries hub would change it in a positive way.

“It gives them a playground. It’s like a library, but it doesn't have books," Shively says.

The concept for the hub will provide hands-on learning opportunities in technology, skilled workmanship, medicine, the arts and more.

Musselman hopes it will grow the Coke Plant and Paducah in new and exciting ways.

The entire project is estimated to cost about $16 million. Paducah Public Schools has applied for a federal grant of $3.8 million, and plans to try funding the rest of the project through school bonds.