Body found in Combs Lake in Missouri

A sheriff's department in a southeast Missouri county is investigating after a body was found in a lake.

The Dunklin County Sheriff's Office says the body was pulled from Combs Lake, which is east of Kennett, after Pemiscot County Dispatch received a call Wednesday from someone who saw it in the water.

Deputies say the identity of the person whose body was found is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.

In addition to Dunklin County deputies, deputies from Pemiscot County and troopers with the Missouri Highway Patrol responded to the scene. Responders with the Kennett Fire Department removed the body from the lake, and the Dunklin County coroner removed it from the scene.

The Dunklin County Sheriff's Office says it is continuing to investigate the death, along with Missouri Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control .