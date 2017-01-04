Local sheriff, cowboy talk viral video showing calf lassoed from cruiser

David Bevill is more famous now than he was the other day. It's all because of a video that's gone viral. It shows him on top of a sheriff's cruiser trying to rope a calf.

The voice you hear in the video is Henry County, Tennessee, Sheriff Monte Belew.

"He was riding on the front of my patrol car, and I said, 'You know what? I need to video this," says Belew.

Belew says he shot the video on Tuesday after the department received a call from a local farmer saying the latch on his cattle trailer broke, and two calves escaped. He says one went towards town, and the other started trotting along the four-lane highway.

"This calf was a little bit more unusual than the ordinary calf," says Belew. "It would not leave the highway. If you hit a 500 pound calf, somebody is going to get hurt."

Belew says they followed the calf for about 10 minutes. Then, he spotted Bevill driving on the other side of the road. Belew used his PA system to ask the cowboy for some help.

"I said, yeah, I got a rope," says Bevill. "He said, 'Can you rope him?' I said 'No, But we'll try.'"

Belew convinced Bevill to jump on the hood of his car, using his rope as a lasso. Bevill caught the calf on the first try.

"It was something else," says Bevill. "Then, I'm trying to get him out to help me tie it down, and he's just laughing in the car."

The calf was returned to his owner, and the video was posted on Facebook. The next day, it went viral with over 1 million views. Belew says sometimes you have to think outside of the box to get the job done. It's a situation that will have the two friends laughing for years to come.