Bill to ban mandatory union membership advances in Kentucky

Hundreds of union workers chanted outside a committee room in Frankfort on Wednesday, as lawmakers passed two bills targeting Kentucky's labor unions.

One is a right-to-work bill that bans mandatory union membership. With a Republican super majority, the House is expected to pass it on Thursday.



It would ban union membership as a condition for employment, as well as payment of union dues. That means your employer wouldn't be able to hold it against you if you weren't in a union.



If the bill passes, Kentucky would join 26 states that have right-to-work laws. As it stands, Tennessee is the only state with a right-to-work law in the Local 6 area. As union workers chanted against the bill, Gov. Matt Bevin spoke in support of it.

"Frankly, the idea anybody should be forced to pay union dues is absurd. It's absurd. That's what's at issue here. It isn't about the unions. We need unions," Bevin said.

Supporters said more companies choose to locate in right-to-work states, and that it frees workers from being forced to pay union dues to keep their jobs.

"The reality is, where there are jobs, where jobs are growing, there's opportunity for both union members and non-union members. This is not about a form of employment. It's a function of giving people a choice, and frankly, we owe it to them," Bevin said.

Kyle Henderson, business manager at Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union 184, says the bill would take funding away from unions, crippling them.

"A Lot of people have family members in unions, maybe family members that have passed. Think about what that union did for them coming up, their grandfather getting union pension. That's what bothers me, is we're sitting here on the brink of future generations not enjoying some of the things I was fortunate to enjoy growing up," Henderson said.

The bill passed 17 to 8 in the House Economic Development and Workforce Investment Committee.

Republican Rep. Lynn Bechler and Democrat Rep. Gerald Watkins, both of west Kentucky, sit on that committee. Bechler voted in favor of the bill, and Watkins voted against it.

"Organized labor has given us the 40-hour work week, workplace protections and employer-provided health insurance. Organized labor is the biggest reason we have the vast middle class in America. A large middle class is healthy for any democracy," Watkins said during the hearing.

The bill is expected to move to the House floor on Thursday.



Another bill to repeal the state's prevailing wage law also passed through the committee. Republican House Speaker Jeff Hoover says lawmakers plan to pass the bills this week.