District manager becomes state representative for a week

Jim Kirkpatrick will represent people in Williamson, Franklin and parts of Hamilton counties in Illinois, but not for long. Kirkpatrick was sworn in as the new representative for Illinois’ 117th district Wednesday morning inside the Williamson County Courthouse.

Kirkpatrick will replace John Bradley, who retired early after losing his reelection bid to Dave Severin in November. According to a spokesman, Bradley decided to retire early from politics to give his longtime district manager the chance to serve as a lawmaker, a going away gift Kirkpatrick will never forget.

After more than 30 years of working for politicians, Kirkpatrick is spending his first of seven days as a politician as he represents Illinois District 117. He will finish out Bradley's term, and then Severin will take office after next Tuesday.

"It's still hard to believe that I am actually the state representative, but I signed the document, so it's actually a reality," Kirkpatrick said. He was sworn in Wednesday morning in front of family, friends and Bradley, his longtime boss and now predecessor in the legislature.

Kirkpatrick said the tribute that Bradley is paying him is humbling.

"I've been before a legislative session before, but it's always been from the balcony and not from the floor," Kirkpatrick said. Before he leaves for Springfield, he has to pack up and say goodbye to the office and representative he's served for years.

"I'll never be able to thank John for the opportunity he gave me enough," he said. Kirkpatrick said he hopes to have the chance to vote on at least one bill in his two days serving in the spring session. He said, because it’s a lame duck session before new officials are sworn in, that's unlikely. But he’s staying hopeful. Kirkpatrick said he’ll give his district his all and serve its people as best he can, even if his time is limited.

"It's all over! The coach turns back in to a pumpkin," Kirkpatrick said about his quick turn in the political hot seat that ends next week. He added, jokingly, that maybe his week-long stint in the legislature would turn into a trivia question about Illinois politics.

After that, the hunt for a new job will begin anew. Kirkpatrick said this week is a gift he never expected from a boss he can never truly repay.

Kirkpatrick will represent the 117th district Monday and Tuesday in sessions in Springfield, spending seven days in all as a lawmaker. On Wednesday, representative-elect Dave Severin will be sworn into the seat.

Bradley's spokesman says the newly retired representative also practices law and does some teaching, and he is looking ahead at other opportunities.