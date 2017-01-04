Hundreds gather at vigil for girls killed in Martin house fire

Hundreds gathered in downtown Martin, Tennessee, Wednesday to remember 8-year-old Abreanna Yarborough and her 7-year-old sister, Maliyah. The two died in a house fire on New Year’s Day.

Since the tragedy, many have donated money and time to help the family. Nancy Jarred organized Wednesday night’s vigil. Jarred was a distant friend to the girls’ grandmother. She didn’t know the victims or their parents, but she wanted the vigil to be perfect. “We can't imagine what they're going through. I can't take away their pain, but I just want to give them a night to see that we're all coming together as one,” she said.

She got 500 candles donated and hoped enough people attended to run out of them.

The packed Festival Park in Martin was filled with classmates, family, and other mothers holding candles. Brandi Carrington has two children who went to school with the Yarborough sisters. It hasn’t been easy on her daughters, she said. “She wouldn't even leave me the first night," Carrington said of one of her children. "Like, she would sleep with me, follows me to the bathroom, everywhere. She's just scared.”

Each fire agency that responded to the call Sunday attended the vigil. Sharon Fire Department Chief Gary Edding said the loss is hard on them. While they were fighting the fire, they knew two children were trapped inside. “The problem is professionalism with firefighters, EMS, and police. You don't show it when, really, you are hurting,” Edding said.

Each flickering light shows they don’t have to hurt alone. “We want them to know that we are going to continue to support them, you know, in the days to come, not just tonight,” Jared said.

Visitation for the girls is schedule from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday at Central Baptist Church in Martin. The funeral will follow the visitation.

A benefit concert for the family is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Friday at Fulton County High School. County singer Jay Black will perform. Admission is a $1 donation.