State police investigating shooting in Trigg County

The Kentucky State Police is investigating a shooting troopers say involved a burglary suspect in Trigg County.

KSP says the Trigg County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a burglary in a home on Caledonia Road, and multiple people ran away or fled in a vehicle when deputies arrived. Deputies pursued them and detained one person. As the search went on, officers with the Cadiz Police Department and KSP joined the deputies.

Troopers say one of the suspects, 42-year-old Michael Mosby of Hopkinsville, shot himself with a handgun in front of a sergeant with Cadiz police after the sergeant approached him.

Mosby shot himself in the side of the head, troopers say, and the sergeant and other members of law enforcement administered aid until emergency medical responders arrived.

He was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.