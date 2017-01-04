Pence says dismantling Obamacare will be 'first order of business'

Vice President-elect Mike Pence says it will be Donald Trump's "first order of business" as president to repeal and replace "Obamacare."



But Pence says Republicans must avoid hurting consumers as they do it.



He spoke after an hour-long meeting with House Republicans at the Capitol. One GOP lawmaker says the goal is to get legislation dismantling the health care law to Trump for his signature within a month after he takes office.



As Republicans prepare to do away with the health care law, President Barack Obama is urging Democrats to "keep up the fight."



According to Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan, Obama told Democratic lawmakers today to keep talking about people who've benefited from the law.



Trump has said he wants to keep in place some popular provisions of the law -- like ensuring coverage for people with pre-existing medical problems.

