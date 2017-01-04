Pence says dismantling Obamacare will be 'first order of business'

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin had "positive chemistry" during their first meeting.More
A spokesman for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says he's expanding his call for lawmakers to pass new abortion restrictions and wants to ensure they hold up in court.More
The Illinois House has voted to override Gov. Bruce Rauner's vetoes of a budget package. The action Thursday gives Illinois its first annual spending plan since 2015.More
UPDATE: Authorities say activities can resume at the Illinois Capitol after crews investigated a report of hazardous material that delayed a critical budget override vote.More
The Democratic-controlled House scheduled override votes for Thursday afternoon. Successful overrides would put the budget into law.More
