Events set this week to celebrate Elvis' birthday in Memphis

Events begin Thursday in Memphis to mark what would have been Elvis Presley's 82nd birthday, with a cake-cutting ceremony on the front lawn of his home at Graceland.



A total of 164 pieces have been consigned for an auction to be held Saturday at The Guest House at Graceland, where birthday celebration events are being held for the first time. Included in the auction are a gold and diamond lion head ring given to musician and guitarist Charlie Hodge, boxing gloves worn by Presley in the 1962 film "Kid Galahad" and personal clothing. Online bidding is underway at the Graceland Auction website.



The 450-room Guest House hotel opened in October. It is part of a $137 million expansion that is also to include an entertainment complex across the street from Graceland. Presley was 42 when he died in 1977.

Meanwhile, Elvis' old home-away-from-home in Nashville could soon be destroyed to make way for a car wash.



Steve North is selling his former law office space, once the home of the late Col. Tom Parker and manager of the king of rock 'n roll. North says he reached a deal with a developer who wants to put a car wash there. He says the property was for sale for years but no one would pay the market price promising to preserve it.



The story is familiar in booming Nashville, where developers seek to demolish historical music sites to build high-rises. Preservationists vow they won't give up on saving Parker's ex-home until a wrecking ball knocks it down.