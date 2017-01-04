Illinois National Guard soldiers return from Afghanistan

About 30 Illinois Army National Guard members who served in Afghanistan during the past year have returned home during the past few weeks.



Officials say members of the 233rd Military Police Company based in Springfield came home after completing a post-mobilization program at Fort Bliss, Texas.



The soldiers were mobilized in January 2016 as part of a personal security detail. The 233rd was responsible for escorting general officers, VIPs, U.S. and foreign dignitaries, advisers and NATO officials throughout Kabul and the region.



They also guarded the U.S. Embassy and the U.S. military base.



Nine of the soldiers were awarded the Bronze Star. One was given the Meritorious Service Medal. Nineteen received the army Commendation Medal. Others have yet to be awarded.

