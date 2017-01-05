O'Brien has double-double as SIU tops Indiana State in OT

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) - Sean O'Brien scored a career-best 28 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as Southern Illinois rallied late in overtime to defeat Indiana State 80-74 on Wednesday night.
Southern Illinois' Thik Bol swatted away an attempted layup by Indiana State's Emondre Rickman with 1:05 left and Mike Rodriguez nailed a 3-pointer at the other end from deep in the wing to grab the lead for good, 74-71.
Rodriguez and Sean Lloyd scored 14 points each for the Salukis (9-7, 2-1 Missouri Valley), who made up an early 12-point deficit. O'Brien's numbers were SIU's best since 2001 (Rolan Roberts, 28 and 18).
Indiana State was called for travelling on its next possession after the blocked shot and, in a "Weird Stat of the Night," the Sycamores were wearing blue uniforms in which they are 1-7.
Brenton Scott and Matt Van Scyoc scored 15 and 14 points, respectively, for Indiana State (6-9, 0-3), which was playing a school-record fifth overtime.
