Vasturia leads Irish to upset of Louisville

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - Steve Vasturia scored a career-high 24 points to lead No. 23 Notre Dame to a 77-70 ACC upset of ninth-ranked Louisville on Wednesday night.



Matt Farrell tied his career high with 22 points for the Irish (13-2, 2-0 ACC), who have now won four straight overall and six in a row at home against Louisville. The Cardinals (12-3, 0-2) have not won in Purcell Pavilion since 1994.



Bonzie Colson recorded his ninth double-double of the season for Notre Dame, finishing with 18 points and 14 rebounds.



Vasturia's fallaway one-handed in the lane with 20 seconds to play put the Irish up by 73-68 and they hit four straight free throws down from there to seal the win.



Donovan Mitchell scored 20 points to lead Louisville. The ACC's leader in steals, Mitchell added five steals to go with five assists and four rebounds.



Quentin Snider added 12 points for the Cardinals.

