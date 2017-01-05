Six things to know - 1/5/17

Here are six things to know for today.



Today the community will say their final goodbye to Ed Taylor, the voice of Paducah Tilghman. The memorial service begins at 7:00 p.m. in the Paducah Tilghman Gymnasium. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. The family is asking everyone to wear blue in honor of Taylor's love for the Blue Tornado.



8.8 million people have signed up for the Affordable Care Act through December 31. Those numbers are coming from the Obama administration. Open enrollment ends January 31.



Missouri governor-elect Eric Greitens will be in Cape Girardeau tonight. It is part of his thank you tour. Greitens will be talking about his plan to fight for Missourians. The rally is at the Marquette Tower on Broadway.



We'll learn more about the state of Paducah and McCracken County today. Mayor Brandi Harless and Judge Executive Bob Leeper will be the featured speakers for the January Power in Partnership monthly breakfast of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce.



A right to work vote is expected in the Kentucky House today. It would ban union membership as a condition for employment as well as payment of union dues. That means your employer wouldn't be able to hold it against you if you weren't in a union.



Senior U.S. intelligence officials head to Capitol Hill today to answer questions about Russia's alleged meddling in the presidential election to help Donald Trump win. Intelligence officials will also be briefing President Barack Obama on the hacking report he ordered last month. President-elect Donald Trump will be briefed tomorrow.