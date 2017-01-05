Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spreading salt after snow fell

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says crews are out spreading salt on roads after snow fell Thursday morning.



Crews have been mainly concentrating on bridges and overpasses, but have responded to calls from police about specific slick spots.



They will continue to salt as needed throughout the day. More snow is expected before sunset.



Right now, the main concern is the overnight hours because of re-freezing. Overnight temperatures are expected to be in the teens.



Drivers are encouraged to drive carefully.