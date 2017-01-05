Federal Bureau of Prisons employees injured in morning crash

Four Federal Bureau of Prisons employees were hurt when they stopped to help two people who were involved in a crash.



Illinois State Police say around 6:10 a.m., a pickup truck hit another pickup truck as they were driving northbound on Interstate 57 northbound near mile post 49.



Troopers say one pickup truck was trying to pass the other and lost control in the snow, sliding into the other pickup truck.



The two trucks then slid off the road. One of the trucks hit a tree off the right shoulder and the other truck stopped in the median.



Two Federal Bureau of Prisons van stopped on the right shoulder of the road to help the drivers in the truck crash.



There were 20 employees in the vans. They were on their way to a training exercise.



All of them got out of the vans when they stopped to help.



At that time, a pickup truck also heading northbound slid into the back of one of the vans, continued on and hit the second van. The crash pushed the vans into some of the employees standing on the right side of the vans.



Four employees were hit and taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.