Police investigating shooting that injured Paducah woman

Police investigating shooting that injured Paducah woman

By Staff report
PADUCAH, KY -

Paducah police say they are investigating a shooting that happened recently on 9th Street, in which a 70-year-old woman was injured. 

Police say they responded to a report of a shooting on Monday, Jan. 2, at a home in the 500 block of South 9th Street. They say a woman who lives there told them multiple people were inside when someone fired two shots into the house. 

One of the bullets grazed the right arm of a 70-year-old woman in the house, causing minor injuries. 

If you have information about the incident, you can call Paducah police at  270-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL, or send in a tip online through the Crime Stoppers tip form

