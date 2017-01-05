Police investigating shooting that injured Paducah woman

Paducah police say they are investigating a shooting that happened recently on 9th Street, in which a 70-year-old woman was injured.

Police say they responded to a report of a shooting on Monday, Jan. 2, at a home in the 500 block of South 9th Street. They say a woman who lives there told them multiple people were inside when someone fired two shots into the house.

One of the bullets grazed the right arm of a 70-year-old woman in the house, causing minor injuries.

If you have information about the incident, you can call Paducah police at 270-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL, or send in a tip online through the Crime Stoppers tip form.