State of Paducah, McCracken County addresses given at 1st chamber breakfast of 2017

The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its first Power in Partnership Breakfast of 2017 Thursday morning.

New Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless gave her first ever state of the city address, and McCracken County Deputy Judge Executive Doug Moore stood in for Judge Executive Bob Leeper — who is ill — to give the state of the county address.

STATE OF THE COUNTY

Moore highlighted several accomplishments in 2016 and goals for the county in 2017.

One goal was continued renovations to the courthouse. He said now the county is focusing on the windows, making sure they're insulated, secure, and up-to-date.

Moore says: “The initial courthouse was built 75 years ago, and it's an old structure, but its a fine, nice structure. So Judge Leeper's golden objective was to stabilize the courthouse to insure it to go into the future.”

Have you ever wondered exactly what's legal and what's not in the county? Moore says this year county ordinances will be put online, and you'll be able to research for yourself. “It may not be just for the general public. It may be for the legal community, and real estate community, and professionals who want to understand exactly what’s going on," he says. "You can find it there.”

Moore says it was a project in the making when they found the ordinances difficult to access in the clerk’s office and not readily available to the public.

A local road is about to get safer after two years of trying. McCracken County leaders say Maxon Road, between new Highway 60 and Cairo Road is too narrow. Moore says it will expand. County leaders say with that area growing, this project is a priority.

One of the main reasons why widening Maxon Road is so important is how many students and families are driving through that area. That's why county leaders say it's time to make that dangerous road safe.

With construction projects and development out near McCracken County High School, Deputy judge executive Doug Moore says road safety in that part of the county is a priority. “We're going to get under construction and improve a road that desperately needs it due to the location of the new high school and the increased traffic flows out there," he says.

Moore says it's taken a while to get all right-of-ways, money, and other elements together so the county can start building. "These types of projects take a long time, but now we're at the end of the day," he says.

Moore says the bid for construction is going up later this month. He hopes to begin construction this spring.

STATE OF THE CITY

Harless made several announcements on future city projects and her hopes as a new mayor. One of those projects is the Paducah Riverfront Development project’s transient dock. Harless says the parts are in town ready to be built.

There's been continued construction at the riverfront project, and Harless says at this stage, the dock has to be built on the water. Harless adds that infrastructure projects may not be the most exciting, but they're tangible improvements to the city.

“The reality is: If we don’t have good infrastructure, we won’t have the foundation to build the city on," Harless says.

Four days into her term, Harless says this is an exciting time for Paducah. Harless says in the first 90 days, she's going to focus on learning the city and its operations. She also shared some future city projects and developments in 2017, including renovations to Paducah City Hall.

Harless says she's a fan of City Hall and supports saving its architecture. “I think we have a lot of work to do. The good thing is, I think there is some low hanging fruit we can do to stabilize the building and then some other low hanging fruit we can use to bring up the facility.”