Slick spots predicted on your morning commute

Plan on driving to work or school Friday morning? Watch out for some slick spots.

Crews were out across the Local 6 area on Thursday spreading salt to help melt the ice and snow. However, the cold weather overnight could make that less effective, according to Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. He says, if there's enough wind, that can help dry the pavement.

Amanda Haggerty says she's noticed drivers tend to get tunnel vision when the roads get slick and snowy.

"Cause people are a little less cautious for some reason when the weather is bad," says Haggerty.

On Thursday, Haggerty was involved in her first car crash.

"I was a little shaky, but I'm good now," says Haggerty.

Three cars were involved. Haggerty says she got lucky, saw what was happening and was able to avoid any major damage. The other two vehicles were hit hard.

The crash wasn't related to the weather. But Haggerty says, if more people pay attention to what's around them rather than only to what's directly in front of them, they might be able to stop a wreck like that from happening.

Todd says that can play a factor, but he typically sees people acting more cautious when the first snow falls.

"After about the third one they start getting over-confident and driving faster than they should," says Todd.

Todd says when it comes to snow, your best defense is a good set of tires.

"You can help yourself a lot by having good tires," says Todd.

The more tread, the better traction.

Haggerty says her tires are brand new.

Todd says state plow and salt trucks are ready to go in case something happens overnight. He says some of the bigger slick spots will be on bridges and overpasses.