6 people hurt in 3-vehicle wreck in McCracken County

Six people had to be taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle wreck at the intersection of Lone Oak Road and North Friendship Road in McCracken County Thursday morning, according to the sheriff's department.

Deputies say the wreck happened around 9:34 a.m. Thursday. They say 82-year-old Hal Hainley was headed south on Lone Oak Road and was turning left onto South Friendship when his 2012 Chevrolet Captiva collided with a 2016 Ford Flex driven by 23-year-old Dominique Wharton headed north on Lone Oak. Then, deputies say, the Captiva hit a 2006 Ford Fusion driven by 35-year-old Amanda Haggery.

Hainley and 80-year-old Sylvia Hainley, who was in the Captiva with him, sustained injuries deputies describe as non-incapacitating, and were taken to an area hospital. Wharton and the passengers in his Flex — 46-year-old David Canley, 33-year-old Daniel Farmer, and 53-year-old Archie Stubblefield Jr. — also suffered non-incapacitating injuries and were taken to an area hospital.

Deputies say they were assisted at the scene of the crash by responders with the Lone Oak Fire Department and Mercy Regional EMS.