Kentucky House passes 'right-to-work' bill

The Kentucky House of Representatives has passed a bill that would make it illegal for workers to have to join a labor union or pay dues to keep a job.



The so-called "right-to-work" legislation was filed as HB 1, making it the top priority of the new Republican majority. The bill now heads to the Republican-controlled Senate, where it could pass as early as Saturday.



Republicans have tried for years to make Kentucky a right-to-work state, only to be thwarted by the Democratic majority in the House of Representatives. But this year, Republicans have super majorities in both chambers, allowing them to pursue an aggressive agenda.



Opponents say the bill will weaken labor unions' bargaining power and lead to lower wages for workers. Supporters say it will attract more jobs to Kentucky.