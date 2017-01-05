Crews fight house fire on Houser Road

Responders fought a house fire at 8440 Houser Road in Boaz in McCracken County Thursday night.

Our crew at the scene says the home and its garage caught on fire. The fire has been contained, and firefighters were on the roof of the home at one point in their efforts to get it under control.

The fire started in the garage and spread to the attic of the home. Firefighters say no one was in the home when the fire started, and no injuries have been reported. There were propane tanks in the garage, but it is not yet known what caused the fire.

Lone Oak and Hendron fire departments responded to the fire.

Firefighters told our crew they called the Red Cross to help the family find a place to stay, because the home is not livable at this time.