Man charged with wife's murder asks for change of venue, appears in court in attempted kidnapping case

A man charged with trying to pay to have the Saline County state’s attorney kidnapped while he was behind bars awaiting trial for murder was in court Thursday in that case. His attorney has also asked for a change of venue in the case of his wife's murder.

Brian Burns was in court Thursday in Harrisburg, Illinois, regarding the attempted kidnapping charges.

Burns faces charges for murder and concealment of homicide in the shooting death of his estranged wife Carla Burns in March. But, while waiting for his trial on those charges, he allegedly paid an undercover officer to have Saline County State’s Attorney Mike Henshaw kidnapped. He was charged with solicitation as well as conspiracy and attempt of aggravated kidnapping in September. It was the kidnapping charges that brought Burns in before a judge Thursday afternoon.

Burns was brought in from Jackson County, marched in with a group of other prisoners from Saline County. He was only before a judge for a few minutes, waiving his preliminary hearing in the case.

The judge set a a date for a pretrial hearing, but not a jury trial date, at the request of Burns’ attorney. Bryan Drew represents Burns in both cases, and he said they need that time to get the pretrial discovery from the prosecution at the next hearing and to look that information over. He said they need that to prepare for trial.

Special prosecutor Matt Gotten has been brought in from Springfield to handle the case.

Burns will be back in court in this case on March 24.

Drew has filed paperwork for a change of venue in Burns' murder trial. In the motion, Drew claims Burns cannot get a fair trial in Saline County because of the size of the county and because he practiced as a doctor there for years. Drew also writes that the "tremendous amount of media coverage on this case" is one reason a new location is needed, saying many in the community with knowledge of the case will have formed an opinion on Burns’ innocence or guilt already.

That motion hearing is expected to be heard Jan. 17. Burns' trial in the murder case is scheduled for March 22.