State Rep. Danny Carroll voices support for right-to-work bill

Kentucky's right-to-work bill heads to the state Senate Friday. The Republican-controlled House passed the bill Thursday 58 to 39. Local Sen. Danny Carroll says he'll vote in favor of the bill.

Carroll voiced his support for the bill on his Facebook page Thursday. The post reads, in part:

"I Don't believe anyone should be required to join a union as a condition of employment. I am not opposed to unions at all but i must make decisions based on what is best for all my constituents...not just union members. I realize this stance is not popular with everyone but I believe it best and i believe recent elections clearly demonstrate the majority of voters agree."