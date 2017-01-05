Tech for moms among gadgets at Consumer Electronics Show

You may think the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas is mainly for high-tech people, primarily men. While that may be true, if you know where to look, you can find some great new tech gadgets designed for moms.

I found a 21st century baby stroller, the Origami from 4Moms. Teresa Hammonds told me: "What's really cool about this stroller is it has power on board." The Origami is easy to fold up, easily converts from a standard stroller to a bassinet, but has generators in its wheels that power headlights and tail lights.

A dashboard keeps track of the distance you've walked and the calories you've burned. "You can also charge your smartphone from the USB port on the front of the dashboard," explains Hammonds. The 4moms Origami connected stroller is $850.

Beam from ZModo is a plug-and-go device that extends the wi-fi signal in your home just by plugging it into a wall outlet. It has a motion detector and nightlight, and it connects to other home monitoring devices. Sandra Crawford showed me door sensors you can attach to bedroom or bathroom doors. "If you have a toddler and you want to make sure they're not leaving their room at night, you'll get an alert when they open their door," said Crawford. "You'll get that on your phone so you'll know they're out of their bed." The ZModo Beam is $50.

And never let something in your refrigerator go bad with a fridge-cam that is retro-fitted for any refrigerator. "It'll be able to tell you exactly what you have in the fridge and send you reminders on your phone when they're expiring or when you need new items," said FridgeCam inventor Christian Lane. Smart refrigerators with that feature costs well into the thousands, but the $100 FridgeCam can be installed and used in the refrigerator you currently have. When something is about to expire, fridge-cam will send you a recipe. "Let's say you've got eggs expiring in one day, instead of just telling you they're about to expire, it will suggest things you can make based on the contents of your fridge," Lane said. The FridgeCam will be released in a couple of months, for $100.